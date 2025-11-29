Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,207 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

