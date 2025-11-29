Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 51,976 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,976 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 700,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 147,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Novagold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NG

About Novagold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.