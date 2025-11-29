Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,589,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,101,000 after acquiring an additional 250,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,441 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,348,000 after purchasing an additional 385,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,011 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BAM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.