Intech Investment Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,482 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $50,000. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

