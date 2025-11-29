Intech Investment Management LLC Has $518,000 Position in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 58.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

