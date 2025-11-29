Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,156 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 793,832 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 318,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,613,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 3.57. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WULF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

About TeraWulf



TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

