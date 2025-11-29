Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 534,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $18.20 target price on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $165,024.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,642. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.10. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.