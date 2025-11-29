Insider Selling: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Sells $384,312.54 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 21,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $384,312.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,014,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,302,767.64. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Kirk Wycoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USCB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, W Kirk Wycoff sold 22,558 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $407,397.48.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB opened at $17.76 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter. USCB Financial had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in USCB Financial by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 2,081.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USCB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded USCB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USCB

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.