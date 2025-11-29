Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $530,294.00 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $530,294.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,598,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,492,475.60. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,600 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $71,184.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,583 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $4,212,726.82.

SION stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

SION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,639,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

