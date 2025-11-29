Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells $81,330.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Elisabeth Donohue sold 3,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,110. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GAP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

