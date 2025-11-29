Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells $2,206,458.66 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 674,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $2,206,458.66. Following the sale, the director owned 544,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,803.38. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 0.2%
BFLY stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BFLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.