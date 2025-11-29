Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells $2,206,458.66 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 674,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $2,206,458.66. Following the sale, the director owned 544,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,803.38. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 0.2%

BFLY stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Butterfly Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 1,161,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.