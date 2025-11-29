Insider Selling: Brady (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells $1,391,812.50 in Stock

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,391,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,490,456.25. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Shaller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of Brady stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brady currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

