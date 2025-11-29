Insider Selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $188,746.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $188,746.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,212. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sven Wehrwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $187,831.56.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.12 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 188,572 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $9,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

