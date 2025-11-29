Insider Buying: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) CEO Acquires $12,600.00 in Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CEO Ronen Luzon acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,561.50. This trade represents a 24.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ronen Luzon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Ronen Luzon bought 235 shares of My Size stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $209.15.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Ronen Luzon purchased 13,500 shares of My Size stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,260.00.
My Size Stock Up 10.6%
MYSZ stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. My Size, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.
