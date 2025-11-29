Insider Buying: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Buys $305,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CEO Thi La purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 480,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,428.60. This represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corsair Gaming

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.