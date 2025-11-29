Insider Buying: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) CEO Acquires $1,001,040.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

