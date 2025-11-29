Insider Buying: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) CEO Acquires $1,001,040.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.44.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
