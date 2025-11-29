Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $BJUL Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS BJUL opened at $50.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $259.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

