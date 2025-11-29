Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and traded as high as C$9.31. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 1,275 shares changing hands.

Income Financial Trust Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

About Income Financial Trust

To generate additional returns above the dividend and interest income earned on the Portfolio, Income Financial writes covered calls on all or part of the securities held in the Portfolio. The net proceeds from this offering will be used by Income Financial to invest in a diversified portfolio (the Portfolio) consisting principally of common shares issued by corporations whose shares are included in The Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index (the TSE Financial Services Index), the Standard Poors Financials Index (the SP Financials Index) or the Standard Poors MidCap Financials Index (the SP MidCap Financials Index).

