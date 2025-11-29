Inceptionr LLC Sells 17,989 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:T opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

