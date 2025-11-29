Inceptionr LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

