Inceptionr LLC Invests $486,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,976,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,315,000 after acquiring an additional 266,600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,122,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

