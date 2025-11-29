Inceptionr LLC Invests $389,000 in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 6.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.91 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $106.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upgraded Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.