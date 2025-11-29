Hyperliquid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370.19 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for $34.68 or 0.00038135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $11.58 billion and approximately $370.19 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperliquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,533,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,533,278 with 336,685,219 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 34.7042335 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $343,526,173.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperliquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperliquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.