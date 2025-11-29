Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $163.75 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allstate worth $163,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $129,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,640,902.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,986. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $213.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

