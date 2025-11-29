Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $153.23 Million Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Fastenal worth $153,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.