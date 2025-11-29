Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $114,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HCA opened at $512.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $520.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

