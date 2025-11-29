Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kion Group has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kion Group and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 1 1 2 3.25 Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.79 $389.88 million $0.58 32.22 Horiba $2.10 billion 1.74 $221.71 million $5.74 15.16

This table compares Kion Group and Horiba”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba. Horiba is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.08% 3.89% 1.27% Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99%

Summary

Kion Group beats Horiba on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Horiba

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.