holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $401.63 Thousand (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $401.63 thousand and $13.62 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.11 or 0.03304337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00006717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002654 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00046134 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,377.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

