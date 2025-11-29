Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795,926 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,472,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,864,000 after purchasing an additional 724,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after purchasing an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock worth $7,252,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

