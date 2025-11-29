Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.74.

Hershey stock opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53. Hershey has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.91%.

In other news, insider Stacy Taffet acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,269,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 39.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 106.1% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 694.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

