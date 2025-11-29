Head-To-Head Survey: Blaize (BZAI) vs. The Competition

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -31.40% Blaize Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

Earnings and Valuation

Blaize currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 204.00%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Blaize and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -3.52 Blaize Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 74.06

Blaize’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blaize beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

