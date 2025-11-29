Head to Head Review: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nestle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nestle and Kenvue”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestle $103.78 billion 2.47 $12.36 billion N/A N/A Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.15 $1.03 billion $0.75 23.07

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Profitability

This table compares Nestle and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestle N/A N/A N/A Kenvue 9.55% 20.02% 7.74%

Dividends

Nestle pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenvue has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kenvue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nestle has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenvue has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nestle and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestle 1 3 1 1 2.33 Kenvue 1 12 5 1 2.32

Nestle presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Kenvue has a consensus price target of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Nestle.

Summary

Kenvue beats Nestle on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestle



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Kenvue



Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

