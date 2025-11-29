Head to Head Contrast: Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) and The Competition

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Proficient Auto Logistics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million -$8.48 million -406.75 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors $8.74 billion $179.07 million -12.61

Proficient Auto Logistics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 2.65% -215.41% -0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 483 1482 1596 94 2.36

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.66%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics rivals beat Proficient Auto Logistics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

