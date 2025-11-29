Head to Head Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) vs. CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHS and Local Bounti”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $35.46 billion N/A $597.92 million N/A N/A Local Bounti $38.14 million 1.43 -$119.90 million ($11.34) -0.22

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Risk & Volatility

CHS has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CHS and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Local Bounti 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 1.69% 6.96% 3.06% Local Bounti -265.21% N/A -28.36%

Summary

CHS beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

