Head to Head Contrast: Future FinTech Group (FTFT) and The Competition

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Future FinTech Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Future FinTech Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Future FinTech Group Competitors 757 3964 8431 270 2.61

As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Future FinTech Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Future FinTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million -$32.96 million -0.09 Future FinTech Group Competitors $38.70 billion $2.17 billion 52.19

Future FinTech Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -1,038.07% -303.80% -192.64% Future FinTech Group Competitors -66.20% 20.35% -10.36%

Summary

Future FinTech Group rivals beat Future FinTech Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

