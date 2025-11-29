Head-To-Head Comparison: HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) vs. Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and HomesToLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries -15.40% -884.16% -16.94% HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dorel Industries and HomesToLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $1.38 billion 0.03 -$171.96 million ($5.84) -0.19 HomesToLife $4.17 million 10.22 -$1.67 million $0.04 72.50

This table compares Dorel Industries and HomesToLife”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HomesToLife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorel Industries. Dorel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomesToLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomesToLife beats Dorel Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. The Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, home equipment, toys, infant health, and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

