Head-To-Head Analysis: Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) versus The Competition

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 76.57 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 74.06

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 116.16%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment competitors beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vine Hill Capital Investment

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

