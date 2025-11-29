Head to Head Analysis: Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kenon and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evergy 0 1 9 1 3.00

Evergy has a consensus target price of $80.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Kenon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

13.4% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kenon has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and Evergy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $774.30 million 4.02 $597.67 million $1.13 52.81 Evergy $5.88 billion 3.04 $873.50 million $3.65 21.27

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kenon pays out 424.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Evergy pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenon has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Evergy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 63.80% -2.32% -1.38% Evergy 14.29% 8.62% 2.66%

Summary

Evergy beats Kenon on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. Kenon Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

