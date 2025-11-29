Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 106.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $74.06 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

