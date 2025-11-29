Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,900 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,834,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 412,857 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CDP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

