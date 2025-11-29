Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $102.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

