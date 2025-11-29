Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

