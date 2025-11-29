Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $792,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.The business had revenue of $248.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

