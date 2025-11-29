Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,100 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intapp were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Intapp by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,577.81. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 1.5%

Intapp stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

