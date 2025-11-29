Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

