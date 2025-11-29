Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and traded as high as $48.21. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 31,485 shares traded.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

