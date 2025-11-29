Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

