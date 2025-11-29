Groupama Asset Managment Increases Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1%

Edison International stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

