Groupama Asset Managment Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $252.66. The company has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.