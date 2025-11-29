Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,426 shares of company stock valued at $94,578,694. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $926.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $960.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

